Budding young filmmakers inspired by animation CEO

Young people from Fort Hill College were inspired to consider careers in filmmaking by the CEO of an Oscar-nominated animation studio at a special event organised by Into Film.

Cartoon Saloon CEO Paul Young told a group of more than 200 teenagers from across Northern Ireland about the increasing opportunities in the film and television industry at the Belfast Film Festival screening of his company’s latest film The Breadwinner.

The Into Film event, supported by NI Screen and Film Hub NI, gave young people the chance to discuss careers and to see Cartoon Saloon’s newest film, which was also nominated for an Academy Award.

The Breadwinner is the beautifully animated story of 11-year old Parvana who gives up her identity to provide for her family and try to save her father’s life.

Directed by Nora Twomey, it’s based on the best-selling children’s novel by Deborah Ellis and has been nominated for dozens of awards.

Among the schools attending the special screening at Movie House Dublin Road included St Paul’s College in Kilrea, St Mary’s College in Clady, Fort Hill College Lisburn and Hazelwood Integrated in Newtownabbey.