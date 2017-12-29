A charitable Christmas at St Patrick’s Academy

Pupils from St Patrick’s Academy kept busy in the run-up to Christmas.

Post-16 pupils recently spent their day volunteering at the annual Senior Citizens’ Christmas Lunch.

Pupils from all year groups were also working hard to raise money for St Vincent de Paul.

Every year during December pupils collect money and produce Christmas hampers for the charity.

The hampers are then distributed locally.

The fundraising this year included a Christmas jumper day. In addition to the hampers there was also a donation for over £400 made to Damien French on behalf of St Vincent de Paul.