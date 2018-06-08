DUP councillor confirmed as city's new mayor

DUP councillor Uel Mackin has been elected mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Cllr Mackin's appointment as first citizen for 2018/19 was confirmed at the city council's AGM on Friday, June 8.

Alliance Party councillor Amanda Grehan was elected deputy mayor.

Councillor Mackin expressed his thanks and best wishes to the outgoing mayor, councillor Tim Morrow and deputy mayor, councillor Hazel Legge.

"Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is a leading council and this is due to the hard work and commitment of elected members and of course our staff," Cllr Mackin said.

“Recent activities have included the production of the new Corporate Plan, our Community Plan for the area and our Performance Improvement Plan, which is currently being finalised. Some of the best events in Northern Ireland take place in our area and there is a tremendous tourism potential.

“I intend to work in my role as mayor to continue to better the area, and to assist in developing opportunities for the area across sectors. My aim is to start building for a positive future. I also hope to meet as many local businesses, community groups, organisations and people across the area as possible in my capacity as mayor."

The Mayor announced that his chosen charity for 2018/19 will be Cancer Fund for Children.

"I really hope the community will rally round and help raise funds for my charity. It is a cause very close to my heart. We intend to raise as much money as possible to support the Cancer Fund for Children’s work, as this illness affects so many people.”