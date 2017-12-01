Drugs search: PSNI seize cocaine worth £250,000 and arrest three men

Police have arrested three men after seizing cocaine with an estimated street value of £250,000 in Crumlin yesterday (November 30).

At around 4:45pm detectives from the PSNI's Criminal Investigation Branch carried out a search of a vehicle on the Dundrod Road at Nutts Corner, seizing a quantity of suspected cocaine.

Two men, aged 22 and 42 were arrested. Police also revealed a 30-year-old man was arrested after a second vehicle was stopped and searched on the Edenbane Road area of Kilrea.

Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: “The three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drugs and possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply. They remain in police custody.

“Tackling the illegal sale and use of drugs is a priority for police. Seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.

“The PSNI is committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in serious drug crimes. We will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”