Draft Corporate Plan consultation: Deadline fast approaching

Local residents are being encouraged to have their say on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Draft Corporate Plan, before the public consultation period ends next week.

“This plan has been in development for several months. It is based on extensive research on the needs and aspirations of the area and engagement with members of the community, as well as the outcomes set in the draft Programme for Government and ambitions in the Regional Development Strategy,” Mayor Tim Morrow explained.

“We would encourage as many residents as possible to provide their feedback on the plan to ensure that our goals are correctly aligned with the needs of the area.”

Residents can review the draft plans for the council area for 2018 - 2022 online at https://haveyoursay.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk and complete the corresponding survey or can email completed forms to paul.mcminn@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk

The deadline for responses is Monday, March 19.

A final consultation event will take place on Tuesday, March 13 in the Function Suite at Bradford Court, 5pm – 7.30pm. It will give residents a chance to share their feedback face to face with council representatives.

Large text copies of the draft plan are available by calling 028 9250 9202.