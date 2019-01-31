Ethan Haddock, a student software developer, is looking forward to playing Anatoly in Fusion Theatre’s upcoming production of Chess. Ethan recently played Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, Rusty in Starlight Express and Benjamin in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Growing up I wanted to be a voice actor or a video game designer.

The person who influenced you most and how?

The person who influenced me the most is Hugh Jackman, from being Wolverine to being one of the best actors to grace the stage; his dedication to his craft is extraordinary. Inspirational and charitable, he has always influenced me through the years to be the best I can be and to give where possible.

Worst job you’ve ever done?

I worked in a chemical yard for my first job which wasn’t the cleanest.

What’s your favourite book?

My favourite book is World War Z.

All-time favourite film?

Django Unchained or Pulp Fiction.

First record you bought?

Linkin Park - Meteora.

The achievement you’re most proud of?

Nomination for AIMS 2018 for Best Male Voice in the Gilbert section.

The piece of advice you would pass on to a child?

Do what you love and stick to it, don’t give up.

What is your most treasured possession?

My Gameboy from when I was younger.

Who would you most like to meet?

Hugh Jackman.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

Charity and Investment into studies and start up my own company probably.