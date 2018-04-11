People are being reminded about the dangers of swimming in the River Lagan or using small craft on the waterway.

John Miller, a local member of the Ulster Unionist Party, issued the warning after two people were spotted launching a child’s dinghy close to the site of Hilden Mill.

“The Lagan towpath is a beautiful place and we have many scenic spots near water,” he said. “But these beauty spots should be enjoyed from the safety of dry land.

“The message is simple: Do not go in the water,” Mr Miller continued.

“The River Lagan can at points have deep water which is freezing cold and can numb limbs, while hidden currents and debris can drag people under.

“Even the strongest swimmers can quickly get into difficulties.

“There is no need for people to put themselves in danger on the river.”