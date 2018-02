Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is advising householders that bin collections in some areas may be disrupted due to adverse weather.

On Friday afternoon the local authority posted a ‘bin update’ online.

The post said: “Due to the adverse weather, there is a high possibility that the bins in the Dundrod, Stoneyford and Divis areas will not be collected today.

“Please leave your bin out until 5pm and if it is not collected, re-present it for 6am tomorrow morning (Saturday 10th Feb).”