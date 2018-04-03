Disqualified driver caught out

Fines totalling £500 and a 12 month driving ban were imposed on a 30-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Simon Harold Ronald MacAuley, Castlevue Park, Moira, admitted three offences which happened on July 18 last year.

For taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner and not having insurance he was fined £100 on each and a fine of £200 was imposed for driving while disqualified.

On each of the three charges he was also banned from driving for 12 months.

The court heard that when he was stopped he admitted he was a disqualified driver and did not have insurance.

The owner of the vehicle confirmed he did not have permission to drive the car.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said his client had previously been disqualified for nine months and four to five months of that had lapsed when these offences happened.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers said these were serious matters but this was the defendant’s first conviction for driving while disqualified.