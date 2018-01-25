Debbie’s photos go on display

Local woman Debbie Deboo, one of the foremost photographers in Northern Ireland, is showcasing some of her work at the fabulous Dock Cafe in the Titanic Quarter, Belfast.

Based in Ballinderry Upper, Debbie only picked up a camera for the first time less than five years ago but she has already firmly established herself with her versatile and creative work spanning fashion, wildlife – she won Ulster Wildlife’s ‘Nature Matters’ competition in 2014, live music events - she is the official photographer for the Sunflowerfest festival, landscape, and photo artistry.

The strength of Debbie’s work lies in its remarkable composition, a truly fine eye for detail and capturing the pure essence of her subject.

The Dock Cafe is a perfect environment to present some of Debbie’s stunning images, and patrons will be in a for a visual treat. The photographs Debbie has selected for this exhibition are dazzling in their artistry. Mysterious and magical, each one has a story to tell, including a fabulous sequence of extraordinary images featuring two models in an abandoned house. Viewers will marvel at the narrative maturity of these photographs, with their deep, rich colours and exquisite construction. Others are dreamlike with a fairy-tale and whimsical quality, taken in woodland or in Debbie’s custom studio in a log cabin at her home.

The photographs will be exhibited until March 10.