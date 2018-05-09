Deanstock is back and ready to rock Lisburn all in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The epic 12 hour music event returns on Saturday, June 2 and will showcase some of Northern Ireland’s best musical talent.

Deanstock 2018.

The festival which is in its fourth year promises to be bigger than ever with organiser Dean Sinclair of Music NI pulling out all the stops to get some of the best local talent on stage.

Kicking off at 12.30pm in Alexanders Lounge Lisburn, there will be acoustic sets and music from bands such as The Vals, The Coronations, Daryl McCabe, Silent Rivals and many more.

Dean said: ““We have a great range of local bands and there really is something for everyone, we try and give the people what they want.”

Deanstock has already raised over £3000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and Dean hopes the latest event will build on this excellent total.

Deanstock is set to be another great year with the best in live local entertainment with bands like The Vals who have toured Europe with Paul Weller in the past.

He added: “It’s a great day and very friendly, year on year people get to know each other and look forward to it coming around.

“The last few years have been really successful and we have raised a good amount of money.

“The tickets are selling well and all the profits go towards this very important charity.”

Tickets are just £12.50 and are available from the Deanstock website, for more information about the event visit https://www.musicni.co.uk/deanstock or if you would like to donate visit Dean’s Justgiving page.