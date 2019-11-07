Daughter of former bouncer and missing NI man flies home from Mexico to search for her father

The daughter of a missing man originally from Northern Ireland has flown home from Mexico to search for her father.

Kevin McGrath, 63, is originally from Lisburn but has been living in Galway for the last 35 years.

Clare pictured with her dad, Kevin.

Mr. McGrath was last seen in the Eyre Square area of Galway city centre on October 27, 2019.

People close to Mr. McGrath believe he could be in the Lisburn area visiting his brother who resides in a care home there.

A former bouncer, Mr. McGrath has blue eyes, grey hair and a beard and is described as 5"10' and skinny with his lower front teeth missing.

Mr. McGrath's daughter, Claire McGrath, lives in Mexico but has travelled home to Ireland to do everything she possibly can to find him.

A close friend of Ms. McGrath has set-up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of flights from Mexico to Ireland.

"Claire is understandably distraught and worried sick and has had to make the decision to fly back to Ireland from her home in Mexico in a bid to help find him," wrote friend Elaine Mulholland.

"As you can imagine, flights from Mexico are not cheap, especially at such short notice, so I'm setting this page up in an attempt to help fund the cost of her flight and whatever other expenses she might incur while she's here, however long that may be."