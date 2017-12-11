Customer service training is open to Hillsborough firms

A series of training programmes are being held in Hillsborough and are open to all customer facing businesses in the village.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, in conjunction with Tourism NI are running a series of WorldHost Training Programmes at the start of 2018. They will focus on customer service and the importance of communication skills, addressing visitor needs, dealing with customer complaints and more. The training will also provide in-depth information on Hillsborough village and the surrounding area.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee said: “The charming village of Hillsborough already attracts thousands of visitors a year who enjoy its visitor attractions and eateries.

“This training course is the ideal opportunity for local businesses to gain the invaluable skills and techniques that form the fundamentals of service professionalism. Quality customer service is key to the success of any business and this course will prepare frontline staff to deliver the highest levels of customer service to all visitors.”

As the Council and Tourism NI are keen to offer this fantastic opportunity to those in the hospitality industry the course is available at the discounted cost of £20 per candidate. This nominal charge will cover the one day training course on customer service and product knowledge, refreshments on the day and a certificate on completion of the course.

This WorldHost training course is open to all businesses within Hillsborough village and the dates of available courses are detailed below. If you are interested in attending please contact Margaret McAvoy on 028 9244 7630 or email margaret.mcavoy@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk for a booking form.