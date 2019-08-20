Unauthorised waste site operator fined more than £7,000

A Belfast man has been fined more than £7,000 and given a suspended prison sentence for waste offences.

Today at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, Ciaran Corey, 40, of Tullyrusk Road, was fined £7,500 and sentenced to five months imprisonment, suspended for two years, for five breaches of waste management legislation, having previously pleaded guilty on May 11 2010.

Corey had not returned to court for sentencing and a subsequent arrest warrant was effected in May this year.

Between May 2008 and May 2009, officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) investigated a site at 67 Tullyrusk Road, Hannahstown, on the outskirts of Belfast where an estimated 274 tonnes of non-inert, non-hazardous controlled waste was in-filled without the relevant permissions. The waste found on the site included food waste, plastics, waste electrical goods, construction and demolition waste, scrap metal, asbestos piping and black bin bag waste.

Corey had been operating a skip hire business from this site under the name of Budore Skip Hire, bringing the waste collected back to the unauthorised site.

He refused to cooperate with the NIEA investigation.

NIEA said the outcome of the case “demonstrates the strength of its commitment to pursuing those who damage our environment for their own financial gain.”