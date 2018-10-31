Two intoxicated males armed with weapons rob man at NI train station

Two intoxicated males armed with weapons robbed a man of his watch and phone at a train station in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Hilden train stop in Lisburn.

Hilden train station, Lisburn. (Photo: Google Street View)

The PSNI located the two suspects a while later at an address in Belfast where they were arrested and taken into custody.

"So you get off the train at a halt in Lisburn and you’re thinking of your dinner, maybe what’s going to be your evening viewing on the TV when all off a sudden you’re confronted by two intoxicated males brandishing weapons and robbing you off your watch and phone," wrote the PSNI on social media.

"That is exactly what happened to a guy yesterday afternoon which kicked off a hunt for the two suspects that lead the team to house searches and later a trip into Belfast where, assisted by our Belfast colleagues, they were located, arrested and brought to custody.

"If anyone witnessed an incident taking place at the Hilden train stop in Lisburn yesterday around 1645 hours please contact us via 101 and quote reference 855, 30/10/2018," they added.