Trio charged after power tools stolen from shop

Three men are to appear in court after power tools were stolen from a shop in Lisburn.

Police said three men, aged 18, 19 and 21, broke into a store in the Sprucefield area shortly before 12.30pm on Saturday.

The suspects fled in a blue-coloured Hyundai Accent, making off in the direction of Dublin.

They were detained by police a short time later and have been charged with a number of offences, including theft, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

The 18-year-old and the 21-year-old are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, while the 19-year-old will appear in court on July 9.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.