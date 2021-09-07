Three men arrested following burglaries and hit and run collisions
Police investigating a number of incidents in Belfast, Carryduff and Lisburn on Monday September 6 have arrested three men aged 26, 29 and 34.
Detective Inspector Tom Phillips said: “At approximately 1630 hours on Monday afternoon police received reports of two burglaries in the Lisburn Road area of south Belfast. A grey coloured Audi, registration OFZ 3577, was stolen as a result of one of the burglaries and was subsequently involved in a number of hit and run collisions in Carryduff and Lisburn a short time later.
“At around 6pm police were alerted by members of the public to males acting suspiciously outside a house on the Dromara Road in Hillsborough. Local police crews responded to the area along with the our colleagues in Air Support where one male was quickly arrested by uniform officers. Two other males were arrested a short time later after they had been located hiding in a nearby field by the helicopter crew.
“The three men have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and attempted burglary and all remain in custody assisting police with their enquiries. The stolen car was recovered in Rockview Park in Hillsborough later on Monday evening.
“Our enquiries into these incidents are ongoing and I would ask anyone with any information or dash-cam footage which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Belfast CID on 101 quoting reference number 1576 06/09/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”