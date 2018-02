Police officers investigating a burglary at Killowen Grange, Lisburn have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The break-in occurred at approximately 8:40pm on Tuesday, February 13.

The thieves attempted to prise open a door at the rear of the property before gaining access by smashing a patio door.

Investigating officers have urged anyone with relevant information to contact them on 101 quoting reference 165 of 14/02/18.