Thieves make off with cash and cigarettes

Cigarettes and cash were stolen during a burglary at commercial premises on Skyline Drive, Lisburn in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, May 3.

According to the PSNI, the premises were entered sometime between 3am and 3:30am.

The thieves made off with “a quantity of cigarettes and a sum of cash.”

“Detectives would appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to contact them at Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 106 03/05/18,” a police spokesperson said.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”