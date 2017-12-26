Teenager in custody following death of woman in Lisburn

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man and launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Lisburn.

The victim was killed at a house in the city, police said.

Detective Inspector John Caldwell from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s serious crime branch said: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman at a house in the Lisburn area.”

PSNI officers and ambulance service personnel were called to a house at Mornington Lane shortly around 6am on Christmas Day.

Assembly member Pat Catney said local people were in shock.

“This should be a day families spend together, happy and grateful to have each other,” said the SDLP Lagan Valley representative.

“Instead a family is waking up on Christmas morning to news of the death of a loved one. I can’t begin to imagine the pain they’re feeling today.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the woman’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Mr Catney added: “I would urge anyone with information, however small, about what happened here to bring it forward as soon as possible.”

Alliance Councillor Amanda Grehan said: “This is a relatively new development, made up of people from all walks of life, and is usually very quiet. There is a shock among residents in the wider Mornington area, as they have never had to deal with anything like this here before.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the victim. Christmas Day is one most people spend with their families and is full of joyous moments. However, now we have one family plunged into grief and despair.”

Cllr Grehan added: “I would urge anyone with information on this terrible incident to take it to police immediately.”