Teenager escapes injury in shotgun attack on NI home

A teenager has escaped injury after a shot was fired at her house in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a shot being fired at a house in the Hillhall Park area of Lisburn in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 21 May.

Detective Constable Kennedy said: “It was reported that just after midnight, between 00.10am and 00.20am, damage was caused to a living room window of a property in the Hillhall Park area from what would appear to be a single shot fired from a shotgun.

“A couple and their 15-year-old daughter were in the house at the time, but thankfully no one was injured as a result of this totally reckless act.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have information or dashcam footage of the area, to contact detectives in Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 57 of 21/05/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.