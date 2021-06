Lisburn Councillor blasts ‘vile’ and ‘sectarian’ tweets aimed at young family

Strolling through the marketplace of life

News you can trust since 1957

Baby and toddler taken to safety and man arrested during Lisburn incident

UPDATE: Police thank public as 11-year old missing from Lisburn area is found

Sinn Fein refusing to nominate a deputy first minister could put peace at risk, says DUP leader Edwin Poots

New £40K fund opens for community and voluntary groups in Lisburn - here's how to apply

Inspirational sisters raise money to help people like their Mummy

Lisburn Councillor blasts ‘vile’ and ‘sectarian’ tweets aimed at young family

More details to follow.

Main Street is closed and diversions are in place at the junctions with Glen Road and Moira Road.