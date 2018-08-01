Sinn Fein condemn attack on Crumlin church

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has condemned a paint attack on Crumlin Presbyterian Church Hall as an act of blatant sectarianism.

“I am appalled to learn of a blatantly sectarian attack on the Crumlin Presbyterian Church Hall,” said Mr Kearney.

“This is a despicable act of vandalism, and yet another attempt to stir up tensions in the community.

“Those responsible represent the worst of our past, and contribute nothing to our future. Sectarianism is a cancer in our society; anyone who subscribes to that mindset is anti-community and seeks only to sow division and fear.

“I appeal to the Crumlin community to stand up against these criminals, assist the police in their inquiries and ensure the bigots behind this latest sectarian outrage are brought to justice.”

Local Councillor Anne Marie Logue has called on the Crumlin community to “stand up to sectarian bigots” and their attempts to create tension in the community.

“I want to unreservedly condemn the weekend attack on Crumlin Presbyterian Church Hall,” she said. “This callous act is the work of sectarian bigots who are attempting to create tension in our community. However they will find that the people of Crumlin are determined to continue the good work of building a united community and will not tolerate this behaviour.

“I am calling on the wider community to stand up to these criminals and pass any information they may have regarding this incident directly to the police on their non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference 567 29/07/18, or to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”