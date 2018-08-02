Show criminals the door say cops

Police in Lisburn have been working alongside the Policing and Community Safety Partnership to help householders show doorstep criminals the door through a new scheme to keep ‘rogue traders’ at bay.

Using the new ‘No Cold Calling Zone...no uninvited traders’ window stickers, developed in association with Trading Standards, cold callers can now be warned away and a contact number provided to report those who ignore the sticker’s warning to Trading Standards.

Chairman of Lisburn and Castlereagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) Councillor Aaron McIntyre said:“ I fully support the roll out of cold calling zones across the council area. The community have a major role to play in safe guarding themselves and their neighbours. By working together with the PCSP, PSNI and Trading Standards the implementation of cold calling zones can assist in reducing crime and the fear of crime.”

PSNI Supt. David Beck added: “No Cold Calling Zones are designed to discourage rogue traders who may be trying to sell shoddy or over-priced goods, or who try to trick their way into the house to commit a burglary. They also help to tackle fear of crime by making people feel more secure in their own homes, and give them the confidence to tell unwanted callers to leave.”

No Cold Calling Zone stickers are available on request from your local Crime Prevention Officer by calling 101.