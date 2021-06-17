SF MLA Declan Kearney claims 'local organised crime gang' behind Glenavy security alert

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has said an organised crime gang is responsible for the latest security alert in Glenavy.

Declan Kearney said:“Once again Glenavy village has been at the centre of a security alert, with residents having to endure hours of disruption from early morning due to a viable explosive device being left on the Main Street.

“Residents are disgusted at the brazen recklessness of those people who planted this device, and the danger posed to passers-by, including children going to school and villagers on their daily commute to work.

“This is the second such violent incident in recent weeks and the latest in a wave of organised criminality across Glenavy and Crumlin villages. This area of South Antrim must not be allowed to become a stomping ground for vigilantes, in-fighting among criminals, extortion, and drug dealing.

“These sinister activities are an affront to local people and a direct threat to the quality of life in this quiet rural village.

“Our collective efforts must be geared towards bringing this reign of criminal terror to an end. The criminals involved need to be put off our streets and placed before the courts.