Security alert: Roads closed and drivers advised to avoid the area

A number of roads near Dunmurry area have been closed to traffic following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Old Colin area.

Police have been tasked to the security alert, several roads have been shut and drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes.

The scene at the top of Upper Dunmurray Lane in west Belfast where a security alert is under way in the Old Colin area. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"There's a security alert in Old Colin in Dunmurry following the discovery of a suspicious object," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"The following roads are currently closed to the Michael Ferguson roundabout - Pantridge Road, the Stewartstown Road in both directions and Upper Dunmurry Lane.

"Motorists and members of the public should avoid the area."

Sinn Féin councillor Stephen Magennis said: “This has caused major disruption and inconvenience for the local community this morning, particularly for those people travelling to work and school."