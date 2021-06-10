PSNI called after staff at GP surgery threatened and abused

Staff at the surgery in Donaghcloney suffered the abuse on two separate occasions by members of the public.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie MC voiced ‘concern and disgust’ of the abuse.

“I was concerned to hear that police had to be called to Donaghcloney surgery this week after two members of the public, on two separate occasions, made threats and verbally abused the staff.

Donaghcloney GP Surgery near Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

“I understand everyone is frustrated with the current set up within many of the GP surgeries, but this is no excuse to attack someone, in anyway, within their place of work”

“I would appeal to people to stay calm as staff continue to work hard to make sure their surgery is returning to normal.

“Councillor Kyle Savage has called with the staff after these incidents and was saddened to hear how upset they were after working tirelessly over the past 15 months to provide care to their patients.

“We cannot forget the commitment and hard work GP surgeries; NHS staff and pharmacists have put in over the past 15 months.

Doug Beattie after he was confirmed as new Ulster Unionist leader. Picture By: Arthur Allison.

We must continue to support them all in the coming months as they work tirelessly to roll out the vaccination programme.

“Nobody deserves to receive any form of abuse within their workplace”.

