Police investigating a burglary in Lisburn on January 1 have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A number of items, including a PlayStation 4 console, were stolen from a property in the Cloverdale Crescent area sometime between 4pm and 8pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Did you see any suspicious persons in the area at this time or any suspicious vehicles?

“If anyone has any information regarding this please contact 101 and quote serial 1368 01/01/18.”