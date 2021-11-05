Police officers praised after saving man Carryduff

“I would like to highlight the brave actions of two Local Policing Team constables who were first on the scene following a report of concern for safety in the Carryduff area yesterday evening (November 4),” said CI Wilson.

“On arrival the officers could see a lot of smoke in the house and then noticed a man not moving inside the property.

“They forced their way in through the front door and were able to get to the man in the kitchen and bring him out to safety before checking the rest of the house to make sure no one else was present.

“The householder was taken to hospital by an ambulance crew and thankfully we believe he is not seriously injured.