Police making ‘very good progress’ in Christmas Day Lisburn murder probe

Officers investigating a Christmas Day murder are making “very good progress” in their inquiries, a judge has said.

A prosecuting lawyer told Lisburn Magistrates’ Court the “full file” relating to the case against 19-year-old Nathan Ward has been received by the PPS.

“It is awaiting allocation so hopefully in four weeks we will have an update as to what’s required,” she told the court.

Ward, whose arms are still heavily bandaged, appeared in court via video link from Hydebank Young Offenders’ Centre where he is in custody accused of the murder of Jayne Toal Reat on December 25 last year and the attempted murders of her daughter 21-year-old Charlotte Reat and his own father Joseph Tweedie on the same date.

Jayne Toal Reat, 43, a nurse at Craigavon Area Hospital, died after an incident at a house in Mornington Lane, Lisburn.

It is understood that police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at Ward’s home on Mornington Lane shortly after 6am on Christmas Day.

Having told the court she considers the PPS and police had made “very good progress,” District Judge Rosie Watters remanded Ward back into custody to appear again on March 5.