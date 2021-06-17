Police launch new initiative aimed at protecting rural property

Pictured at the launch of the new tracker initiative in the Lisburn Castlereagh area are: (l-r) Pauline Nelmes, Track Kit Ltd; Alaistair Dobbin, Local Farmer from Carryduff; Cllr Michelle Guy, Chairperson of Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP; Sergeant Connor Geoghegan and Shelley Grimes, PSNI Crime Prevention Officer.

Protecting rural property and equipment today requires vigilance and an agile response.

Criminals constantly change their targets and seek ways to defeat security measures. As every farm and rural property is unique, each requires an individual response combining physical security measures and hi-tech devices together with strong community links to stay aware of crime trends.

Increased use of tracking devices are assisting police recover more stolen property classified as thefts from rural property with a large portion of property stolen from farms such as quads and farming equipment having no registration plates and easy to transport.

The Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP, Cllr Michelle Guy commented: “I’m sure this will be a popular initiative and I encourage eligible residents from across Lisburn and Castlereagh to take advantage of the scheme.”

Lisburn & Castlereagh PSNI District Commander Superintendent Julie Mullan added: “We are pleased to be able to work with Lisburn and Castlereagh PCSP to offer more in terms of crime prevention to the farming community. Farming matters, it is a cornerstone of our economy, and we are keen to support our farming community so they thrive and prosper.”

Superintendent Brian Kee, speaking on behalf of the Rural Crime Partnership commented, “We continue to work with our partners in supporting the farming community to prevent crime and bring offenders to justice.

“It is heartening to note that there was a fall in rural crime of 24% on the previous 12 months and continuing the downward trend seen since 2010/11. However, statistics only tell part of the story.

“They don’t account for the impact this type of crime can have on a farm business and a community, that’s why we continue to work with partners, such as Lisburn and Castlereagh PCSP to combat and deter criminals who seek to target the rural community.”

This initiative is offering discount of £200 towards the cost of a choice of two tracker devices that includes either a three or five year tracking subscription for one vehicle/item of machinery. As there is a limited budget for this initiative it is based on a first come first served basis.