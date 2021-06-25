Police issue warning over cold callers

A spokesperson for the police said: “Most callers to the home are genuine however there are instances when a caller may not be.

“Bogus Callers and Rogue Traders can be persuasive and will target vulnerable members of society. By adopting some common sense tips and safety routines you can help stop Bogus Callers and Rogue Traders.

“Bogus Callers may pretend to be from utility suppliers and other reputable organisations, in order to gain access to a property. Once access has been gained they will steal money and other valuables. Rogue

“Traders will try and talk householders into paying for the services they are offering. They will often be unqualified to carry out these services and will either do a poor job or may take the payment and not do the job at all. Being targeted in this way can be very upsetting and have a profound effect on the individual who has been targeted.

£Callers should always be asked for proof of identity. Genuine callers will be only too happy to provide this information and to wait outside the property until it is verified. No caller should be given access to the property until the householder is sure they are genuine.”