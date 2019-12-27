Police issue appeal for information after serious assault

Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault at the Sloan Street area of Lisburn on Thursday 26th December.

Detective Sergeant Magennis said: “Shortly after 5:10pm, it was reported that an altercation between a group of men occurred in the area.

Sloan Street, Lisburn. Picture: Google

A 55 year old man sustained a fractured skull following the incident. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. Another man aged 53 year old man sustained injuries to his eye, thumb and a broken nose.

The 53 year old man were arrested on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. Two other men aged 27 years old and 24 years old were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The 24 year old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. The men are currently in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are appealing for information and if anyone witnessed the incident, can they please contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 925 26/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”