Police investigating criminal damage to two cars parked in the Rathvarna Drive area of Lisburn have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

All the tyres on both vehicles were slashed sometime between 7pm on December 26 and 10:30am the following day.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area or has any information in relation to this please contact us via 101 and quote reference 559 of 27/12/2017,” a PSNI spokesperson said.