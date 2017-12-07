Police investigating link between burglaries in Lisburn and Maghaberry

Detectives investigating a number of burglaries in and around Lisburn have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police believe two recent incidents in Lisburn and an earlier break-in in Maghaberry are linked.

Detective Sergeant Melanie McGrory said: “It was reported that sometime between 3pm and 8pm on Sunday, December 3 that entry was gained to a property in the Moira Road area of Lisburn.

“Entry was also gained to a property in the Laurel Hill Road area of the city sometime between 1.30am and 9am on Monday, December 4. A number of rooms upstairs in both properties were ransacked.

“We are also investigating a burglary at a property in the Glen View area of Maghaberry on the evening of Friday, November 10 where a sum of money and items of jewellery were stolen.

“At this stage of our enquiries we believe all three of these burglaries to be linked and would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in any of these areas around these dates, or who may have information which could assist our investigation, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1394 of the 03/12/2017.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.