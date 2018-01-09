Police investigating hit-and-run in Lisburn

Police officers investigating a hit-and-run road traffic collision in Lisburn city centre have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A silver VW Golf car parked outside Pennys on Longstone Street was damaged in the incident, which occurred sometime between 4pm and 5pm on January 5.

“If you have any information regarding this incident and/or witnessed this incident please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 94 of 5/1/18,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously about this incident using 0800 555111.”