Police investigating burglary and theft

Police investigating a burglary at commercial premises on Hillsborough Road, Sprucefield have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sometime overnight on March 28/29, possibly around 1am, thieves entered the Climbing Frame Factory Ltd and stole a number of pieces of equipment.

“A number of items have been stolen that would have required a van or other large vehicle to transport,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Please contact police on 101 quoting reference 281 of 29/03/2018 if you have any information regarding this.”

Meanwhile, local police are also investigating criminal damage and theft from a vehicle outside the Ivanhoe Inn, Saintfield Road, Carryduff on Sunday, April 1.

Sometime between 6:30pm and 7:30pm thieves broke into a Landrover Freelander and made off with what police have described as “two Land Survey yellow boxes and two wooden tripods with ‘Foresight surveying’ on them.”

Investigating officers have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1051 of 01/04/18.