Police investigating break-in in Aghalee

Detectives investigating a burglary in Aghalee on Monday, January 15 have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

A property in the Willow Walk area of the village was broken into, but it’s not yet been established if anything was taken.

Detective Constable Kenny said: “Shortly after 6:30pm it was reported that four males were seen running from a property which they had forced entry to.

“We ask that anyone with information contact detectives at Lisburn Station on 101 quoting reference 989 of 15/01/2018.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”