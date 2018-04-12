Police investigating ‘appalling crime’ at local school

Police investigating a burglary at Knockmore Primary School in Lisburn have described the incident as “an appalling crime”.

At around 1:30am on Wednesday, April 11 a window was broken to gain entry and a number of items were taken from a classroom.

Inspector Robinson said: “It is an appalling crime when schools, which carry out the very important function of educating our youth, are targeted by criminals and valuable resources are stolen.

“Police believe that the burglar may have left behind a number of items which have been duly recovered and will be examined. The person involved may wish to contact police before police contact them.”

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact investigating officers on the non-emergency number 101 quoting CC177 of 11/04/2018.