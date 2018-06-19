Police investigating alleged assault at hospital A&E department

Police officers investigating an alleged assault in the Accident and Emergency department at Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn have issued a public appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The incident, which involved up to five people, occurred on Tuesday, February 27, but police only issued the appeal for information on Monday, June 18.

“If you were in the A&E department on the morning of Tuesday 27 February 2018 and observed anything - or if you have any information which you feel may be useful - please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 802 of 08/05/18,” a PSNI spokesperson said.