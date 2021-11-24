Police investigate hit and run at Prince William Road
Police are investigating a hit and run road traffic collision in Lisburn.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 10:23 am
A spokesperson for the police said: “Police are investigating a hit and run road traffic collision on the Price William Road roundabout, Lisburn at approximately 4.30pm on Tuesday November 23, involving a blue Ford Fiesta.
“The other vehicle was possibly a red Vauxhall.
“If person has any information or Dash cam footage please phone 101 quoting serial 1267 of 23/11/2021.”