Police investigate aggravated burglary in Lisburn

Police

It was reported just after 12:20am that two men had gained entry to a flat in the Jubilee Avenue area.

Detective Inspector James Johnston said: “The occupant sustained injuries which aren’t believed to be life threatening at this stage but he has been left badly shaken by the incident.

“Both suspects were described as wearing dark coloured clothing with full face coverings. One was described as being of slim build, while the other was described as being of broad build.

“A sum of money was taken from the property before the suspects made off.

“We are appealing for anyone with information, who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference CW 42 of 25/09/21.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.