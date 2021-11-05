Police appeal for witnesses following report of assault
Police have received a report that a teenager was assaulted in the Harmony Hill / Moss Road area of Lisburn on Saturday October 23 at around 8 – 9 pm.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 8:55 am
Updated
Friday, 5th November 2021, 9:06 am
The male has been described as being 30 – 40 years old, with short ginger hair and a long ginger beard. He was wearing glasses and a t-shirt with a Superman logo.
Police would like to speak with this male in relation to this. If you were in the area at the time and witnessed this incident, or can help to identify the male, please call 101 and quote reference 1222 of 24/10/21.