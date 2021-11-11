Police appeal for witnesses following collision

The police would like to speak in particular to the driver of a blue coloured Volkswagen Polo or Golf, who was travelling on the Saintfield Road, towards The Temple, who may have observed this collision.

If you were the driver of this Blue Volkswagen and have dash cam and can identify what is described as a light coloured LGV with a dark trailer, or you were in the area at the time and can assist in the identification of the lorry, please contact PSNI on 101 and quote incident 1571 – 091121.