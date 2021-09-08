Police appeal for witnesses after trailer is stolen
Police in Lisburn are appealing for witnesses in relation to a theft of trailer.
The trailer is a 14 foot long silver Ifor Williams tri-axle trailer. It has a registration mark UIG9498.
There is also a distinctive police security marking on either side in black: BMEN78
The trailer was stolen from an address on the Gobrana Road, Glenavy. It is believed the trailer was taken between 8pm on September 6 and 9am on September 7.
Should you have any information then please get in touch with police on 101 quoting serial 750 of 7th September.