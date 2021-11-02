Police appeal for information following arson attack in Lisburn

Detective Inspector Snoddy said: “At approximately 11.20pm, police received a report of a fire at a residential property in the Tirowen Drive area of Lisburn.

Police attended, along with colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service who extinguished the fire. It is believed that an accelerant had been poured through the letterbox and ignited.

“Damage was caused to the inside of the front door. No-one was in the property at the time.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2175 of 30/10/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.