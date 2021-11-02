Police appeal for information following aggravated burglary in Hillsborough
Police are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at a residential property in the Governors Gate area of Hillsborough last night, Saturday, October 30.
At approximately 10.45pm police received a report two men had entered a property and demanded money from the female occupant.
One intruder held a knife to the female occupant’s throat. The men ransacked the house and a sum of cash, a watch and a mobile phone were taken before the men fled from the scene.
Detective Inspector Snoddy said: “Efforts are ongoing to identify those involved and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2094 of 30/10/21. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org “