Police are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage being caused to business premises in Moira in the early hours of this morning. Image: Facebook, The Quirky Bird - Social Enterprise Cafe

The Quirky Bird - Social Enterprise Cafe in Moira has reported that someone attempted to break in to their premises in the early hours of this morning.

In a post on The Quirky Bird - Social Enterprise Cafe Facebook page this morning, the business stated: ''Someone attempted to break into our shop during the night, police reviewing CCTV.

''The offender was seen running off up the street and attempted to return after police had left. Please get in contact with the cafe if you seen or know who the offender is.''

The Quirky Bird Social Enterprise Cafe is very popular amongst locals. Image: Facebook, The Quirky Bird - Social Enterprise Cafe

Accompanying the social media post were photos depicting smashed glass at the door of the premises.

The PSNI confirmed: ''Police are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage being caused to business premises in Moira in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, August 31st).

''It was reported at around 1.15am that a window at the property had been smashed.

''Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 62 of 31/08/21.