Police appeal for information after Dromara burglary

Detective Constable Walker said: “The occupants left the house at around 12.30pm and returned at 2.45pm to find their home had been ransacked.

“While at this stage it is unclear what, if anything, has been taken, this has obviously been a traumatic ordeal for the couple.

“This intrusion took place in the afternoon – in broad daylight – and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch. If you noticed anyone acting suspiciously around that time, contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1383 of 21/06/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport