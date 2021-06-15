Police appeal following Drumbeg burglary

Police

The burglary, reported to police just before 9am on JUne 13, occurred at around 2am on JUne 13 when the occupant of the home disturbed a male intruder who then fled from the house, empty handed. No injuries were reported.

Detective Constable Brennan said: “This was a despicable and distressing incident, and I want to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at around 2am and who witnessed any suspicious activity to call us on 101, and quote reference number 829 of 13/06/21.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/